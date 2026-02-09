Falkin: Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs. built by Falkin. Core capabilities include Real-time link and message scanning, Phone number risk assessment, Passive mobile channel monitoring..

HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.