Falkin: Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs. built by Falkin. Core capabilities include Real-time link and message scanning, Phone number risk assessment, Passive mobile channel monitoring..

Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.