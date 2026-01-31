Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Redjack Risk & Compliance for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Redjack Risk & Compliance serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox