Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..

Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.