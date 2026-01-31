Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..

Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.