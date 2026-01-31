Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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