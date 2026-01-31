Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Prevalent Security Data Fabric
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alerts across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems should start here; Prevalent Security Data Fabric ingests and normalizes data at scale where most SIEM deployments give up. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 through automated entity resolution and continuous monitoring across devices, identity, and applications, which means you actually know what you're defending and can spot anomalies instead of chasing noise. This tool trades breadth for depth on investigation and response; if your team needs investigation workflows or playbook automation built in, you'll still need to bolt on a SOAR.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Prevalent Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Prevalent Security Data Fabric differentiates with Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Prevalent Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox