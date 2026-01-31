Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..

Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.