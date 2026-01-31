Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Guardian Exposure Map for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Guardian Exposure Map serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Mapping, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox