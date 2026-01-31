Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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