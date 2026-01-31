Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..

Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.