Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented network telemetry will get the most from Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence because it actually connects security findings to network context instead of leaving you to manually correlate alerts across tools. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,continuous monitoring, asset management, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not just seeing what's happening on the network, you're understanding why it matters to your risk posture. Skip this if your network team refuses to share data with security; Forward Networks only works when ops, cloud, compliance, and security agree to look at the same source of truth.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence differentiates with Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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