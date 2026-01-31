Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud
Enterprise security teams managing routing and network policy across AWS, on-premises, and secondary cloud providers need Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud to catch misconfigurations that span infrastructure layers most CSPM tools ignore. Its network digital twin models hop-by-hop paths across hybrid environments and validates intent through automated policy checks, directly covering NIST ID.AM and PR.IR control families that point-in-time cloud inventory tools leave incomplete. Skip this if your architecture is single-cloud or if you need application-layer visibility; Forward's strength is infrastructure-layer topology and routing mistake detection, not workload compliance or data exposure scanning.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud differentiates with Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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