Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs FireMon Cyber Asset Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and FireMon Cyber Asset Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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