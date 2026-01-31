Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.