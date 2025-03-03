F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting: Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.