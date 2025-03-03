F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.