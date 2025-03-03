F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.