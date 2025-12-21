F5 AI Red Team: AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents. built by F5. Core capabilities include Agentic swarm-based adversarial attack simulation, 10,000+ monthly attack pattern library, Prompt injection and jailbreak testing..

RedRaven: Automated AI red-teaming platform for testing AI agents and copilots. built by Fireraven. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming and pentesting for AI agents and copilots, Domain-specific and customizable test generation via guided low-code configuration, Thousands of test cases across 1000+ risk categories (prompt injection, jailbreaks, data exfiltration, policy evasion)..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.