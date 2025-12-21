F5 AI Red Team: AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents. built by F5. Core capabilities include Agentic swarm-based adversarial attack simulation, 10,000+ monthly attack pattern library, Prompt injection and jailbreak testing..

HackerOne AI Red Teaming: Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.