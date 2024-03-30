express-enforces-ssl

Node.js developers building REST APIs or microservices on Express need express-enforces-ssl because it removes the decision-making around HTTPS enforcement entirely, defaulting every request to encrypted transport without custom logic. The 194 GitHub stars and free pricing make adoption frictionless for teams that don't want to reinvent this wheel. Skip this if you're already enforcing TLS at the load balancer or reverse proxy layer; the real value is for applications where middleware-level enforcement closes the gap between development and production environments.