Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
express-enforces-ssl is a free api security tool. Hapi is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js developers building REST APIs or microservices on Express need express-enforces-ssl because it removes the decision-making around HTTPS enforcement entirely, defaulting every request to encrypted transport without custom logic. The 194 GitHub stars and free pricing make adoption frictionless for teams that don't want to reinvent this wheel. Skip this if you're already enforcing TLS at the load balancer or reverse proxy layer; the real value is for applications where middleware-level enforcement closes the gap between development and production environments.
Node.js teams building APIs from scratch will find Hapi's security-by-default architecture saves months of hardening work; its plugin system lets you bake authentication, validation, and CORS rules into the framework itself rather than bolting them on afterward. With 14,784 GitHub stars and active maintenance, you're not betting on a ghost project. Skip Hapi if your team is already committed to Express or Fastify; switching frameworks mid-project costs more than the security gains justify.
A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.
Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.
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Common questions about comparing express-enforces-ssl vs Hapi for your api security needs.
express-enforces-ssl: A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications..
Hapi: Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
express-enforces-ssl is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Hapi is open-source with 14,784 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
express-enforces-ssl and Hapi serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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