Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
express-brute is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Express-brute is built for Node.js teams protecting REST APIs where a lightweight, stateless rate-limiting layer is enough to stop credential stuffing and basic brute-force attacks at the route level. The 568 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real production use in shops that don't need distributed state or advanced behavioral analysis. Skip this if you're running microservices at scale or need account lockout logic that survives service restarts; express-brute stores attempt counts in memory, which breaks across load-balanced instances without external persistence configured.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing express-brute vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
express-brute: A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
express-brute and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: express-brute is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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