Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.