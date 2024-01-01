Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®: Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include AI-driven complex binary analysis without source code, Malware and threat detection using 400 billion file threat intelligence database, Code tampering identification and reproducible build verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.