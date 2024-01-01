Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.