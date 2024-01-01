Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping containerized applications need MetaDefender Software Supply Chain to catch malware and hidden credentials before they reach production; the 30+ antivirus engine scanning combined with automated secret detection in CI/CD pipelines catches what single-engine tools and code review miss. NIST GV.SC and PR.DS coverage is genuine here,SBOMs export in both CycloneDX and SPDX formats, and the hard-coded secret detection actually stops lateral movement vectors that vulnerability scanning alone won't touch. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives entirely upstream in third-party vendor assessment and procurement; MetaDefender is built for runtime artifact security, not vendor governance workflows.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain differentiates with SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, APIs. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain integrates with GitHub, Amazon ECR, Docker, Quay, Bitbucket and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform and OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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