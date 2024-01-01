Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign: Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity. built by NuSummit Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Support for 50+ file types across multiple operating systems and platforms, Multi-certificate support, End-to-end automation for unified signing..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.