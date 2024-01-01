Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. Jsmon 2.0 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JSmon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
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Common questions about comparing Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform vs Jsmon 2.0 for your software composition analysis needs.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails. Jsmon 2.0 differentiates with JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Jsmon 2.0 is developed by JSmon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, APIs. Jsmon 2.0 integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Burp Suite, JIRA, Linear and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform and Jsmon 2.0 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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