Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software at scale need JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform to stop vulnerabilities before artifacts reach production; its continuous scanning across centralized repositories catches issues that per-package testing misses, and support for ML model management addresses supply chain risk in AI/ML pipelines that most SCA tools ignore. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM, meaning you get the audit trail and asset visibility regulators demand without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization treats artifact management as a checkbox task rather than a security function; JFrog assumes supply chain governance matters enough to enforce policy across the entire SDLC.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
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Common questions about comparing Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform vs JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform differentiates with Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform and JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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