Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.