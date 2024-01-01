Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
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Common questions about comparing Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform vs JFrog Artifactory for your software composition analysis needs.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails. JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform and JFrog Artifactory serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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