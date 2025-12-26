Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Evolve Security. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate what's actually exploitable on their external perimeter should use Evolve Security Attack Surface Management. The combination of daily automated discovery with quarterly manual pentesting from offensive SOC analysts cuts through false positives and shadow IT that traditional EASM tools miss, addressing the gaps between ID.AM asset mapping and ID.RA risk assessment that most teams never close. Skip this if you need continuous real-time exploit validation across thousands of assets; Evolve's four annual pentests work best for organizations where quarterly risk cycles match business rhythm.
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in undocumented API sprawl should start here: Wallarm API Attack Surface Management finds what you didn't know you exposed, then tells you which misconfigurations actually matter. The agentless discovery and continuous CVE scanning cover the full ID.AM to ID.RA cycle without requiring agents scattered across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need runtime API protection or WAF blocking in the same product; Wallarm is discovery and scoring, not defense.
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
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Common questions about comparing Evolve Security Attack Surface Management vs Wallarm API Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management differentiates with External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Evolve Security. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management and Wallarm API Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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