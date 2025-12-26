Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.