Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions: Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include Real-time observability of AI agent actions, Agent-to-agent communication monitoring, Behavioral analysis of AI agent activity..

Lasso Intent Security: Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.