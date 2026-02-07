Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions: Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include Real-time observability of AI agent actions, Agent-to-agent communication monitoring, Behavioral analysis of AI agent activity..

FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.