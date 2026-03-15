Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Staris is a commercial application security posture management tool by Staris. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
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Common questions about comparing Eureka DevSecOps Platform vs Staris for your application security posture management needs.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration. Staris differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Staris is developed by Staris. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform and Staris serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, Vulnerability Prioritization, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free while Staris is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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