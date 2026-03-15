Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec can keep up should pick Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for its AI-driven triage that separates real vulnerabilities from noise before they hit pull request review. The platform covers the full NIST chain from risk assessment through continuous monitoring, with runtime reachability analysis cutting false positives in ways static-only scanners simply cannot. Skip this if your organization needs broad infrastructure security beyond the application layer; Kodem is explicitly code-to-runtime focused, not a platform security solution.
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
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Common questions about comparing Eureka DevSecOps Platform vs Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security differentiates with AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Eureka DevSecOps Platform and Kodem Zero-waste Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Key differences: Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free while Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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