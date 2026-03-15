Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.