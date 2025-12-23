Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. Shapeshifter is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
GraphQL API teams building or securing schema-heavy applications should start with Shapeshifter; it's free and purpose-built to find injection flaws and authorization bypasses that generic API scanners routinely miss. The tool has 124 GitHub stars and active maintenance, indicating real adoption among developers who test their own APIs before security touches them. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or scanning that covers REST and SOAP simultaneously; Shapeshifter is GraphQL-focused and community-supported.
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
A GraphQL security testing tool
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Common questions about comparing Escape GraphQL Armor vs Shapeshifter for your api security needs.
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
Shapeshifter: A GraphQL security testing tool..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. Shapeshifter is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Escape GraphQL Armor and Shapeshifter serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Key differences: Shapeshifter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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