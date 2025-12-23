Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. Hapi is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
Node.js teams building APIs from scratch will find Hapi's security-by-default architecture saves months of hardening work; its plugin system lets you bake authentication, validation, and CORS rules into the framework itself rather than bolting them on afterward. With 14,784 GitHub stars and active maintenance, you're not betting on a ghost project. Skip Hapi if your team is already committed to Express or Fastify; switching frameworks mid-project costs more than the security gains justify.
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.
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Common questions about comparing Escape GraphQL Armor vs Hapi for your api security needs.
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
Hapi: Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. Hapi is open-source with 14,784 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Escape GraphQL Armor and Hapi serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Nodejs. Key differences: Hapi is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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