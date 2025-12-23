Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..

Hapi: Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.