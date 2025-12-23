Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
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Common questions about comparing Escape GraphQL Armor vs GraphQL Beautifier for your api security needs.
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Escape GraphQL Armor and GraphQL Beautifier serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Key differences: GraphQL Beautifier is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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