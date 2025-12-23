Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..

Fuzzapi: Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.