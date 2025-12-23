Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. express-enforces-ssl is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
Node.js developers building REST APIs or microservices on Express need express-enforces-ssl because it removes the decision-making around HTTPS enforcement entirely, defaulting every request to encrypted transport without custom logic. The 194 GitHub stars and free pricing make adoption frictionless for teams that don't want to reinvent this wheel. Skip this if you're already enforcing TLS at the load balancer or reverse proxy layer; the real value is for applications where middleware-level enforcement closes the gap between development and production environments.
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.
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Common questions about comparing Escape GraphQL Armor vs express-enforces-ssl for your api security needs.
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
express-enforces-ssl: A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. express-enforces-ssl is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Escape GraphQL Armor and express-enforces-ssl serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security, Nodejs. Key differences: express-enforces-ssl is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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