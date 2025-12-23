Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..

express-enforces-ssl: A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.