Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..

MindFort: AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps. built by MindFort. Core capabilities include AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.