Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.