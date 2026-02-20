Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.