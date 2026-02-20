Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.