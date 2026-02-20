Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. LatticaAI is a commercial ai model security tool by LatticaAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Mid-market and enterprise teams processing sensitive data through third-party AI services should evaluate LatticaAI if client-side encryption before cloud inference is a hard requirement. The platform encrypts data in the browser and processes it through Fully Homomorphic Encryption without decrypting on the vendor's infrastructure, addressing PR.DS data confidentiality concerns that standard cloud AI APIs cannot match. This is not the tool for teams comfortable with traditional encrypted-in-transit approaches or those needing sub-100ms inference latency; FHE's computational overhead is the tradeoff for true end-to-end privacy.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption
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Common questions about comparing Enveil Secure AI vs LatticaAI for your ai model security needs.
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation. LatticaAI differentiates with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing.
Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. LatticaAI is developed by LatticaAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Enveil Secure AI and LatticaAI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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