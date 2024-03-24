Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Envalid is a free static application security testing tool. UglifyJS 3 is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.
Frontend developers and security teams optimizing JavaScript bundles for production will find UglifyJS 3 invaluable for reducing attack surface through aggressive code minification and dead-code elimination. With 13,410 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the de facto standard for JavaScript build pipelines where smaller payloads directly translate to fewer lines of exposed code. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or vulnerability detection; UglifyJS is a preprocessing tool that makes code harder to reverse-engineer, not one that finds exploitable flaws in what's already there.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.
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Common questions about comparing Envalid vs UglifyJS 3 for your static application security testing needs.
Envalid: A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications..
UglifyJS 3: UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Envalid is open-source with 1,547 GitHub stars. UglifyJS 3 is open-source with 13,410 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Envalid and UglifyJS 3 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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