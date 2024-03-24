Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Envalid is a free static application security testing tool. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
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Common questions about comparing Envalid vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
Envalid: A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Envalid is open-source with 1,547 GitHub stars. Seekrets OSS is developed by Laburity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Envalid and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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