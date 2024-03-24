Envalid

Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.