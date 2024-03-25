Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Entropy Source Evaluation is a free static application security testing tool. Semgrep Secrets is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security engineers responsible for cryptographic implementations need Entropy Source Evaluation because it catches weak or misconfigured random number generation before it reaches production, where entropy failures compromise every secret your system generates. The tool directly maps to NIST SP 800-90B compliance requirements, the standard that actually matters for CSPRNG validation. Skip this if your team relies on language runtime defaults without auditing their entropy sources; you'll get false confidence rather than actionable findings.
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
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Common questions about comparing Entropy Source Evaluation vs Semgrep Secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Entropy Source Evaluation: Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security..
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Entropy Source Evaluation and Semgrep Secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Entropy. Key differences: Entropy Source Evaluation is Free while Semgrep Secrets is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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