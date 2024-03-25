Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Entropy Source Evaluation is a free static application security testing tool. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security engineers responsible for cryptographic implementations need Entropy Source Evaluation because it catches weak or misconfigured random number generation before it reaches production, where entropy failures compromise every secret your system generates. The tool directly maps to NIST SP 800-90B compliance requirements, the standard that actually matters for CSPRNG validation. Skip this if your team relies on language runtime defaults without auditing their entropy sources; you'll get false confidence rather than actionable findings.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Entropy Source Evaluation vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Entropy Source Evaluation: Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Entropy Source Evaluation and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Entropy Source Evaluation is Free while Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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