Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.