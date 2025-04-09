Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Enthec Solutions S.L.. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by GroupSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and third-party exposure will find real value in Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform because it monitors external attack surface without requiring vendor cooperation, catching credential leaks and impersonation campaigns across internet, deep web, and dark web simultaneously. The platform's AI-based contextual tagging demonstrably cuts false positives that plague manual dark web monitoring, and it maps to NIST DE.CM and GV.SC, meaning you get continuous external monitoring paired with supply chain visibility. Skip this if your priority is internal detection and response; Enthec is built for external intelligence gathering, not endpoint forensics or incident containment.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform vs GroupSense Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform differentiates with Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is developed by Enthec Solutions S.L.. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is developed by GroupSense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform and GroupSense Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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