EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.