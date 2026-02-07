EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Hush is a commercial data privacy tool by Hush. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Private equity firms managing portfolio company acquisitions need Hush because it automates the discovery and removal of personal data across targets before deal close, eliminating the manual audit work that kills deal timelines. The platform monitors continuously for re-exposed data post-removal and operates entirely in the background, requiring zero user action from portfolio company staff. This is built for mid-market to enterprise PE operations; smaller firms or those needing broader data governance controls beyond removal will find the scope too narrow.
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.
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Common questions about comparing EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection vs Hush for your data privacy needs.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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