EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner: Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation. built by HoundDog.ai. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for PII and sensitive data detection, Automated GDPR data flow mapping across logs, APIs, SDKs, and AI integrations, Auto-generation of Records of Processing Activities (RoPA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.