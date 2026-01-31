Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..

F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.