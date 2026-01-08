Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..

Seal Security: Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management. built by Seal Security. Core capabilities include Automated open source vulnerability remediation, Centralized vulnerability patching control, Application dependency security..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.